Actriz de "Glee" fue operada de urgencia tras sufrir un infarto

View this post on Instagram

12-19-2010 I CAN NOT BELIEVE ITS BEEN 9 YEARS! WE HAVE BEEN THROUGH MORE THEN MOST GO THROUGH IN A LIFE TIME BUT WE ARE HEALTHIER AND STRONGER AND I COULDN'T BE MORE IN LOVE THEN I AM RIGHT NOW!! TOMORROW IS 6 YEARS MARRIED AND IT FEELS LIKE YESTERDAY AND SOMEDAYS IT FEELS LIKE 50 YEARS! HAHAH BUT 50 FN AWESOME YEARS!! I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING IN MY HEART AND SOUL!! 😊😘😍😋@bridgettcjones ❤️❤️❤️🎄🏆🙏🏻 YOU'RE AMAZING❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️