Dicaprio, JLO y Jason Momoa destacan entre los presentadores de los Globos de Oro 2020

EXCLUSIVE: The HFPA is proud to announce the first presenters for the 77th #goldenglobes! We’re excited for Harvey Keitel, @ana_d_armas, @piercebrosnanofficial, @margotrobbie, and Tim Allen to take the stage on Sunday! You can see them live on @nbc at 8P ET/5P PT and stay tuned as we announce more presenters over the coming days!