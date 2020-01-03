A 46 años de su estreno: ¿Qué pasó con la protagonista de "El Exorcista"?
- Por Meganoticias
-
Seguir
Guardar
Guardada
En un casting donde participaron 6 mil personas, la joven Linda Blair destacó por su lectura de las escenas fuertes y obscenas del guión de una película que iba a ser historia y que ella se convertiría en su protagonista.
La película "El Exorcista" se estrenó un 26 de diciembre de 1973 en Estados Unidos, y desde ese momento, los buenos comentarios hicieron que la taquilla aumentara y la crítica fuera positiva.
Bajo este escenario, el futuro de la joven actriz lucía prometedor, lo que no contaba era que iba a sufrir lo que después llamaron "La Maldición del Exorcista".
¿Qué pasó luego de la película?
Blair, durante el estreno de la aclamada película de terror contaba con apenas 14 años y luego de alcanzar una nominación al Oscar, los focos estaban sobre ella para tener una carrera de mucho valor en el mundo del cine.
Sin embargo, la realidad fue otra. La joven fue víctima de los excesos de los años 70 con el alcohol, las drogas y los problemas depresivos la hicieron terminar en un psiquiátrico por un tiempo.
View this post on Instagram
Circa 1974 #lindablair #cultoflinda #lindablairfans #reganmacneil #actor #actress #instaactress #horroractor #horroractress #horrorlegend #horroricon #instahorror #horrormovies #movies #instamovies #film #films #horrorfilms #horrorfan #horroraddict #horrorobsessed #theexorcist #screamqueen #livinglegend #70s #1970s #70sfashion #blackandwhite
Relaciones que influyeron en su personalidad
De acuerdo con varios periodistas especializados en la época, la protagonista de "El Exorcista" estuvo relacionada con el cantante australiano Rick Springfield a la corta edad de 15 años, quien fue su pareja en esos años de excesos.
También se le vinculó con el cantante de música disco, funk y soul, Rick James, quien la introdujo al mundo de las drogas.
Una carrera que nunca despegó
Linda participó 4 años después en el "Exorcista 2" una película que fracasó en taquilla y que sus críticas han hecho que desaparezca del recuerdo de la gente, al igual que su carrera.
Su participación se redujo a pequeñas películas que no han tenido éxito y algunas series de televisión donde tuvo papeles secundarios.
En la actualidad, la actriz tiene 60 años y sigue siendo recordada por la película dirigida por William Friedkin.
Su verdadero sueño
La actriz ha revelado en múltiples entrevistas que su verdadero sueño era convertirse en veterinaria o en doctora, por eso en sus redes sociales comparte su actividad como proteccionista de animales, en especial, de los perros.
View this post on Instagram
In 1997 I rescued my first Pitbull/ Staffordshire named, Sunny boy, who changed my life and the journey for the breed. I fought against dog fighting, way back then and was told there was no way dog fighting was happening, but it was! I fought in Sacramento, against the breed ban, which would have banned many breeds and we stopped the ban but could not stop BSL. No help with the large groups- they turned their backs at the time, no matter, how hard I begged them to help. Their attorneys were shameful and I could not understand. Now I get their fundraising tactics and the fact that politics always get in the way. Riley, was my rescued baby boy and he became the face of my ANTI DOG FIGHTING CAMPAIGN. Now, you see the large groups with their TV ads, claiming to stop dog fighting, when it should have been banned years ago. Puppy mills should never have been allowed to happen or continue! So much damage, from criminals and politics, against our beloved animals, has been allowed to happen. It has got to stop!!! I wanted to share my original campaign and Riley's poster with you, to remind you of the hard work I have done, on behalf of the animals we love, through the years. Its simply exhausting and never ending... Our best friends deserve the best and they are described as property by these horrible laws! They are not property! They are a gift to humans, standing beside us through thick and thin. They are our best friends! We save lives every week from the over crowed shelters. We post the happy rescue pictures for you to see but our hearts are breaking everyday seeing the thousands of innocent faces across the country who lose their lives because of irresponsible people dumping their beloved family members!!! It’s just horrible, incredibly heartbreaking, but we keep going, because innocent lives should not be held on death row. It’s absolutely horrible and unacceptable! We must continue to be their voice! Please, help support my beloved Linda Blair Worldheart Foundation, by donating today, any amount makes a difference in rescued pets lives, so we can continue the very hard work on behalf of the animals we love!!! With appreciation and gratitude!Thank you!