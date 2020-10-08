Joven denuncia que profesor no la dejó amamantar a su hijo durante clase: "Me humillaron"
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Marcella Mares -una mujer norteamericana- denunció a uno de sus profesores de la universidad, por no dejarla alimentar a su hija de 10 meses de edad. Su descargo lo hizo, junto a una postal donde sale en plena videoconferencia, atendiendo la clase, escribiendo apuntes y además, amamantando a su pequeña.
“Solo quería demostrar que PUEDO concentrarme en la clase MIENTRAS amamanto a mi hija. Mi profesor cambió los requisitos para la clase y dijo que necesitábamos tener nuestra cámara y micrófono encendidos para recibir crédito por la parte de asistencia a la clase”, comenzó explicando la mujer en la red social.
Al ver las nuevas “reglas” de la clase remota, la mujer decidió enviar un correo electrónico a su docente para explicarle que, en oportunidades, tendría que apagar la cámara para poder darle pecho a su hija. Sin embargo, la respuesta que recibió la hizo enojar muchísimo: “Eso no es lo que debes hacer durante la clase. Hazlo en tu tiempo libre", fue la respuesta a su email.
I never write long posts but this is a good one! • • • I didn’t want to post this picture because I just wanted it for me but I just wanted to show that I CAN focus in class WHILE breastfeeding my child. My professor changed the requirements for class & said we needed to have our camera & microphone on in order to receive credit for the attendance part of class. I told him I obviously don’t have a problem with having my camera & microphone on but I might need to turn them off to feed my daughter from time to time. His response was “that’s not what you should be doing during class. Do that on your own time.” I didn’t respond & went to class about a half hour later. The first thing he says to the whole class in our zoom meeting was “I got this really weird email from a student stating she needed to do inappropriate things during lecture time. You guys need to understand that you have priorities now and you need to put all those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you and give your full attention in my class.” If you know me, you know how pissed this made me. It was one thing to send the email telling me what I can and can’t do in my house with my child. But it’s a whole other thing when he announced a “weird” email was received about “inappropriate” things. I felt so unmotivated during class I was so hurt that an actual human said these things about me & my breastfed baby in public to other students. I was humiliated. Then I realized, he should be humiliated. He discriminated against me and many others when he said “put those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you” like what the fuck?! This is a child we are talking about not our phones or TVs or any other THING. I am so so happy my cousin has helped me with taking action with this & got me in contact with some of her friends who got me in contact with people they know. I hope this man thinks before he decides to continue with his career, if he even has one anymore. Breastfeeding mamas &any mama that is trying to juggle school, work, & a child should be praised not put down & humiliated. I love my baby & would choose her health over anything or anyone, any day of any week!
Aunque Marcella sintió mucha molestia en ese momento, decidió no darle más vueltas al asunto y se incorporó a la clase media hora después. Todo parecía estar “controlado” hasta que el profesor decidió tocar el tema frente a todos los alumnos conectados en ese momento.
“Recibí un correo electrónico realmente extraño de una estudiante que decía que tenía que hacer cosas inapropiadas durante el tiempo de la conferencia. Ustedes deben entender que ahora tienen prioridades y deben dejar a un lado todas esas distracciones o ser creativos cuando su hijo los necesite y prestar toda su atención en mi clase", dijo en conferencia por Zoom.
El enojo de Marcella
Marcella se sintió ofendida y no dudó en hacer sus descargas a través de las redes sociales. “Si me conoces, sabrás lo enojado que me hizo esto (...) Me sentí tan desmotivada durante la clase, que estaba tan herida que un humano real dijo estas cosas sobre mí y mi bebé a otros estudiantes”.
“Me humillaron. Entonces me di cuenta de que debería ser humillado. Él me discriminó a mí y a muchos otros cuando dijo "deja esas distracciones a un lado o sé creativo cuando tu hijo te necesite" como ¡¿qué diablos ?! Este es un niño del que estamos hablando, no de nuestros teléfonos o televisores ni de ninguna otra COSA”, continuó resaltando.
Breastfeeding is the best thing I have ever decided. But it was not what I expected at all. I had every person in the world warning me of what to expect just so I would be ready but I still didn’t expect to be sitting for hours throughout the day with a little human attached to me. I also was not expecting to have such a bigger connection with my baby because of breastfeeding. It’s such an amazing thing that I make her food. My body makes the milk she needs if she’s not feeling well. My body senses when she’s hungry & my body starts lactating to her cries or her whines. It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to feed her with my body. The nights she would wake up every hour & a half were the toughest! Having to sit in pain from my stitches & from fracturing my tailbone while pushing her out & also being tired was so hard I thought those nights would never end & now they seem so far gone. I’m still in pain with my fractured tailbone & I can’t sit down too fast or stand up too fast but I can walk normal now & sit normal so it makes it so much easier. Breastfeeding is such an amazing & beautiful & tiring experience to share with my babygirl. I’m so happy I chose this way. I wouldn’t want anything else for her ❤️
Una molestia que la mujer norteamericana llevó a un siguiente paso: “Estoy tan feliz de que mi prima me haya ayudado a tomar medidas (...) Espero que este hombre piense antes de decidirse a continuar con su carrera, si es que la tiene”, reveló, sin dar mayores detalles de los pasos que sigue para denunciar al docente.
Para culminar y dar un mensaje a la sociedad, la mujer enfatizó que “las mamás que amamantan y cualquier mamá que esté tratando de hacer malabares entre la escuela, el trabajo y un niño deben ser elogiadas, no menospreciadas y humilladas”.
Su mensaje se ha vuelto viral en las redes sociales, donde ha recibido mensajes de aliento por su valentía y coraje.