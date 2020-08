View this post on Instagram

📸 Take a look at Hurricane Laura pictured by @Astro_SEAL from 254 miles above Earth. ⁣ ⁣ For more than five decades, we have used the vantage point of space to understand and explore our home planet, improve lives, and safeguard our future. In addition to observations from the International Space Station (@ISS), our @NASAEarth satellites monitor hurricanes to bring new capabilities and tools for studying them.⁣ ⁣ Credit: NASA/Chris Cassidy⁣ ⁣ #Hurricane #ExtremeWeather #NASA #EarthFromSpace #StormClouds #Atlantic