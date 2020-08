View this post on Instagram

A shocking video of a man - identified as Zaki Al-sabahy - has surfaced online. In the video he is seen sitting on a boat and watching whale sharks swimming past it. . When one of the whales sidles up to the boat, he jumps off and lands on the animal's back. Then, holding on to its dorsal fin, he rides into the Red Sea. . The video was captured near the port city of Yanbu in Saudi Arabia. . . (Video Courtesy : Twitter/@alalwaniabdulla) #whale #redsea #adventure #adventuregram