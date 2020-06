View this post on Instagram

Cocoa Puff — 18.5lbs — 2.5 years old — Breed: Continental Giant ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Most rabbits don't like being picked up, and Cocoa Puff is no different, so we do not hold him often or for long periods of time. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ This is the technique I use to pick up Cocoa Puff which may be a bit different than picking up normal sized rabbits. However, no matter the size of the rabbit it's important to support both the lower and upper body.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Cocoa Puff is a 2 year old Continental Giant rabbit and weighs 18.5 lbs. He is litter box trained and lives in our home cage free.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Please be aware that I am not a rabbit expert and you should always do your own research and consult your vet regarding your rabbit's care.