El adiós a la corona: Harry y Meghan tuvieron su última actividad como miembros activos de la realeza
- Por AFP
¿Qué pasó?
Relajados y sonrientes, el príncipe Harry y su esposa Meghan hicieron el lunes su última aparición como miembros de la realeza británica, acompañando a la reina Isabel II en un oficio religioso en Londres, antes de dar el salto a su nueva vida.
El duque y la duquesa de Sussex asistieron junto a los otros miembros de la familia real a una misa la Abadía de Westminster con motivo del día de la Mancomunidad británica.
Meghan vestida de verde con un pequeño sombrero estilo beret ladeado y zapatos nude, Harry con traje azul y corbata clara del mismo color, se sentaron en segunda fila.
Frente a ellos se situaron los pilares restantes de la realeza: la monarca de 93 años, el hermano mayor del príncipe, William, y su esposa Kate, y el padre de ambos, Carlos, junto a Camila.
Hubo discursos de los líderes de las diferentes confesiones religiosas y acompañamientos musicales. Y una vez terminado el acto, la joven pareja abandonó la iglesia y la vida que tanto han deseado dejar de lado.
Harry, de 35 años y sexto en la línea sucesoria al trono, y Meghan, una exactriz estadounidense de 38 años, regresarán ahora a Canadá, donde dejaron a su bebé Archie de 10 meses, y a final de mes emprenderán oficialmente una nueva vida financieramente independiente.