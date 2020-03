View this post on Instagram

This is my #CoVid19 Story Until today only a handful really knew why I’ve been all of the sudden absent from all Paris activities during the past 3 days having to cancel shows & events I felt the need to share my story even if I’m writing this from bed still struggling in pain. It all started last Sunday (to my horror) after I woke up covered in horrible body aches and high fever. Normally I would have quickly accepted my fate but because only a week before I had been in Milan (right when&where #coronavirus broke in Europe) it was decided I needed to be rushed straight to hospital without further questioning. Riddle with chills, an unstoppable dry cough and a devouring fever that came out of nowhere I started to twist my head around the fact of how/where/when this could have happened to me and most important: all the people I’ve had been in contact with that I could have potentially put at risk. Once at the hospital (the ward I was kept at looked more like a horror flick where doctors wore full on Ebola plastic suits) I was placed in quarantine for over a day while they run all kind of tests to figure out which virus was actually inside of me. I would lie if I said I wasn’t scared or upset. All I could think of is how I was going to explain this and the guilt I would feel if I had put someone else at risk. After waiting in a quarantine ward with zero access to the outside world another 12hrs later on I was finally given an all clear for coronavirus but instead I had tested positive for it’s predecessor: Flu type A (same pandemic but a few years ago) I was strongly advise against displaying to the public any information to avoid spreading unwanted panic. It wasn't until today that I was able to pick up my phone to write this, and If you ask me I’ve understood now that we all are going to end up facing the new mutation of the virus at some point, sooner or later. What truly upsets me is to think that some people can be very selfish and instead of taking time off to recover and protect others they rather go out to shows,parties & events (it’s called FOMO!) without thinking of the risks they are putting others under. Please think of the others too🙏 😷❣️