Preparan prueba para nave espacial que llevará humanos a la luna en 2024

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket’s core stage, complete with all four RS-25 engines, is transported from NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans to the agency’s Pegasus barge on Jan. 8. The core stage, which will provide more than 2 million pounds of thrust to help power the first Artemis mission to the Moon, will be shipped to NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, for the core stage Green Run test series.