Trump advierte a Irán ante posible ataque: "Los golpearemos más fuerte de lo que nunca lo habían hecho"

  • Por Meganoticias

¿Qué pasó?

Durante la madrugada de este domingo, el Presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, compartió algunos mensajes en sus redes sociales refiriéndose al conflicto con Irán.

¿Qué dijo Trump?

El mandatario estadounidense advirtió en su cuenta de Twitter que "nos atacaron y devolvemos el golpe. Si atacan de nuevo, lo que les aconsejaría encarecidamente que no hicieran, ¡los golpearemos más fuerte de lo que nunca antes lo habían hecho!

Además, se jactó del poderío de su ejército y señaló: "Estados Unidos acaba de gastar dos billones de dólares en equipo militar. ¡Somos los más grandes y, con mucho, los mejores del mundo!".

En esta misma línea, sostuvo que "si Irán ataca una base estadounidense, o cualquier estadounidense, enviaremos algunos de esos nuevos equipos hermosos a su manera ... ¡y sin dudarlo!

Los comentarios del mandatario se dieron luego de que amenazara con atacar 52 sitios en Irán si es que ese país decidiera actuar en contra de Estados Unidos.

