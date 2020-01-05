Trump advierte a Irán ante posible ataque: "Los golpearemos más fuerte de lo que nunca lo habían hecho"

¿Qué pasó?

Durante la madrugada de este domingo, el Presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, compartió algunos mensajes en sus redes sociales refiriéndose al conflicto con Irán.

¿Qué dijo Trump?

El mandatario estadounidense advirtió en su cuenta de Twitter que "nos atacaron y devolvemos el golpe. Si atacan de nuevo, lo que les aconsejaría encarecidamente que no hicieran, ¡los golpearemos más fuerte de lo que nunca antes lo habían hecho!

They attacked us, & we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before! https://t.co/qI5RfWsSCH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

Además, se jactó del poderío de su ejército y señaló: "Estados Unidos acaba de gastar dos billones de dólares en equipo militar. ¡Somos los más grandes y, con mucho, los mejores del mundo!".

En esta misma línea, sostuvo que "si Irán ataca una base estadounidense, o cualquier estadounidense, enviaremos algunos de esos nuevos equipos hermosos a su manera ... ¡y sin dudarlo!

The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

Los comentarios del mandatario se dieron luego de que amenazara con atacar 52 sitios en Irán si es que ese país decidiera actuar en contra de Estados Unidos.