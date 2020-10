View this post on Instagram

Since, yesterday, so many of you asked about an english version...I have the honor of sharing the news about this Commemorative Edition of Selena on the cover of @people magazine (English version). Today, nothing makes me prouder than letting the entire world know just how truly special she was and still is. 25 years later, she continues to be an inspiration for millions around the world and I'm eternally grateful to have known her and to have been a part of her journey. Thank You People Magazine for honoring Selena and her legacy, and for including me in this issue. The magazine will hit stands Friday, March 13th.