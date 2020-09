View this post on Instagram

If you've been concerned about inflammation, leave an 👋 in the comments!⁠ ⁠ Short-term inflammatory responses are normal and usually not harmful, but they can become problematic if they are ongoing and left untreated.⁠ ⁠ A great way to keep your inflammation in check is through including anti-inflammatory drinks, like these, in your regular diet (I have bone broth and herbal teas every day!)⁠ ⁠ Research tells us that benefits of including anti-inflammatory drinks in your diet are:⁠ ⁠ - Decreased stress⁠ - Protection against heart disease + diabetes⁠ - Improved digestion and gut health⁠ - Protection against memory loss and cognitive decline⁠ - Improved mood⁠ - Decreased joint pain and flair-ups⁠ - Enhanced skin and eye health⁠ - Reduced allergies⁠ ⁠ Are you going to include these drinks in your diet? Head to the link in my bio now to find out where you can get your hands on these 7 anti-inflammatory drinks!